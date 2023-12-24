Colts RB Jonathan Taylor won’t have restrictions returning, ready for full workload against Falcons

According to his head coach Shane Steichen, Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor won’t have any restrictions, after being active for the first time since undergoing recent thumb surgery a few weeks ago:

Asked HC Shane Steichen how he'll manage Jonathan Taylor's workload today. Shane told me, "As long as he's ready to roll, he'll be out there. We're rolling. Excited to have him back."



Doesn't sound like JT will be limited as he returns from the thumb injury.#ForTheShoe — Larra Overton (@LarraOverton) December 24, 2023

From @NFLGameDay: The #Colts get star RB Jonathan Taylor (thumb) back today and you’ll see a lot of him, plus the #Falcons will have QB Taylor Heinicke starting today and likely the rest of the season. pic.twitter.com/mxhj3lG6un — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 24, 2023

That’s positive news for Colts fans, as well as fantasy football team owners who have the Colts star running back on their participating playoff squads. It couldn’t come at much more of an opportune time either, as his top replacement, Zack Moss, has already been ruled out with a forearm injury he suffered last weekend against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

While both Trey Sermon and Tyler Goodson filled in admirably as relief for both Taylor and Moss during that recent home win, neither one of them is Taylor—as the former NFL First-Team All-Pro and league rushing champion features a unique combination of speed, patience, and power.

Taylor’s return will be a welcome addition to an Indy offense and for a team still clinging to the AFC’s final wild card playoff spot—but who control their own destiny from here-on-out.

Having missed the team’s first four games on PUP (*rehabbing his prior ankle injury), and the last three recovering from thumb surgery respectively, Taylor has 100 carries for 414 total rushing yards (4.1 ypg. avg.) and four rushing touchdowns during 7 games (5 starts).

The Colts will look to ride Taylor down the season’s final stretch, as he should have fresh legs and be extra motivated with the Colts playoff hopes on the line.