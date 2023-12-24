Colts’ injury report, Week 16: Zack Moss, Michael Pittman Jr., among those inactive against Falcons

The Indianapolis Colts released their injury report ahead of their Week 16 game against the Atlanta Falcons. Among those inactive include center Jack Anderson, cornerback Darrell Baker Jr., defensive tackle Eric Johnson II, running back Zack Moss, linebacker Segun Olubi, wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. and right tackle Braden Smith.

After missing the past three weeks, running back Jonathan Taylor returns to Indy’s starting lineup, which is crucial for their offense with Zack Moss dealing with a forearm injury that caused him to exit against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 15.

Linebacker Segun Olubi is battling a hip injury, which will keep him out of Sunday’s game and possibly present more opportunities for linebacker Ronnie Harrison Jr. Harrison Jr. has recorded two interceptions in the snaps he’s seen this season.

Wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. re-entered the NFL’s concussion protocol after clearing prior to Sunday’s matchup. Indy’s top veteran pass catcher will also be out against Atlanta, which could place more of the attention on second-year wideout Alec Pierce. Pierce has 426 receiving yards on 28 receptions and one touchdown on the season.

Right tackle Braden Smith will miss another game as he continues to battle a knee injury that’s lingered at points this season. Rookie tackle Blake Freeland has typically taken Smith’s place in games, but the Colts did call up 36-year-old Jared Veldheer from the practice squad. Perhaps the veteran tackle sees more playing time in Smith’s absence over Freeland.

Indianapolis is 8-6 and is looking to win a second straight game as the franchise continues to control its playoff hopes. Atlanta, meanwhile, is 6-8 and is coming off a surprising loss to the Carolina Panthers. A win for both teams would go a long way in increasing both teams’ chances at making the playoffs.