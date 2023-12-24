Colts safety Julian Blackmon downgraded to ‘out’ with a shoulder injury

Indianapolis Colts safety Julian Blackmon has been downgraded to out after suffering a shoulder injury during Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons:

Injury update: S Julian Blackmon (shoulder) has been downgraded to out. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) December 24, 2023

Blackmon was injured early in the second quarter, after tackling Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson on a 3rd and 14th catch, and he did not return.

Colts 2nd-year safety Nick Cross initially replaced Blackmon.

On the season, Blackmon has 87 tackles (65 solo), 5 tackles for loss, 4 interceptions, 8 passes defensed, and two fumble recoveries during 14 starts.

Blackmon’s had a bit of a breakout year for the Colts and is at the end of a contract year.

He’s been one of the Colts defense’s more unheralded defenders in the secondary, and hopefully he returns to the field fully healthy soon—for a late season playoff push: