Christmas’ Day Football picks and predictions

Even though the Colts suffered a terrible loss yesterday, we have a fun day ahead of us. The Kansas City Chiefs surprisingly just lost to the Las Vegas Raiders. Up next we have the Giants (+ 575) at the Eagles (- 850) in the afternoon, and then at night the main course of the day as the 49ers (- 298) host the Ravens (+ 240). For updated lines visit Draftkings Sportsbook.

The first matchup will not be as contested perhaps, but I really enjoyed Tommy DeVito’s story this season, and the Eagles will most likely be looking for blood after a tough recent stretch for them as some doubts start to rise up in Philly, having lost the last three games. Eagles and Giants also really hate each other so there is extra fun in that matchup.

The second one, and the one I am the most excited about is Ravens at Niners, and a Super Bowl XLVII rematch. Two playoff teams that have aspirations to win it all and are playing perhaps their best football of the year, after having to witness just a terrible display of the sport yesterday by the Colts this game will be somewhat refreshing.

The entire picks are unanimous, other than myself as I am the only one that is picking the Ravens for tonight.