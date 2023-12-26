Colts’ Winners & Losers: Week 16 @Falcons

Winners

Michael Pittman Jr.

MPJ was clearly the biggest winner of the game and he did not even play. The offense could not get anything going without him, and the rest of the wide receivers were clearly missing his presence drawing attention from them. On a contract year, I don’t think the team needed any more reasons to extend the receiver, but seeing what life looks like without him is definitely another one to add to the list.

Bernhard Raimann / Quenton Nelson

We all know that the offensive line is only as good as its weakest link, but credit where credit is due Bernhard Raimann and Quenton Nelson more than held their own on the left side of the line. Raimann’s sophomore season has been impressive, even despite getting demolished by Trey Hendrickson a couple of weeks ago, and Nelson is clearly in the best shape of his life and back at playing at an All Pro level.

Rigoberto Sanchez

Rigo has been somewhat up and down on his return from the Achilles injury suffered last season, but he was great against the Falcons, averaging near fifty yards a punt and two inside the twenty-yard line.

Losers

Kenny Moore

I hate to criticize Kenny because I really like his personality and heart on the field, but he was not great against the Falcons, and with his past history of play in the back stretch of the 2021 season it was not encouraging watching him start the final games of this season also on the same note.

Alec Pierce

31 catches for 450 yards and just one touchdown is definitely not the sophomore season Colts’ fans had in mind for Alec Pierce, and without MPJ in the lineup perhaps I expected something more from him. He finished the game with 3 catches for 30 yards and drew a DPI right before the first touchdown, overall not a breakout game by any means. Pierce was perhaps the biggest loser from Richardson’s injury, and with that rocket arm back in the lineup next year better things await.

Jonathan Taylor

JT’s season has not been going great either, and on his return from injury he could not get anything going at all. Like Pierce, Taylor’s stock tumbled after AR’s injury and at least I like that his usage rate has stayed down this season, so as not to waste any of that mileage.

Blake Freeland

Freeland had his worst game of the year, and opposing defenses are starting to really prey on him. He allowed 9 total pressures, and just seemed outmatched and out of position all game long. The Colts brought back Jared Veldheer, so do not be surprised if Freeland gets benched sooner rather than later.