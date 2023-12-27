Stampede Blue’s Week 17 NFL Game Picks

Another very tough loss for the Colts (- 155) who came out as flat as they did against the Bengals, and have now two games in the past three weeks that reminded me a lot of that 2021 Duval collapse. They will host the Raiders (+ 130) at LOS this weekend, on what is a must win game for the AFC final wild card spot, and the Raiders are coming off a surprising win against the Chiefs away from home. For updated lines visit DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Colts also played the Raiders last year, and Jeff Saturday got his only win as the team’s head-coach against them, led by a brilliant Jonathan Taylor and a stingy performance by the defense, and Matt Ryan got a rushing touchdown and 38-yards on the ground.

Must watch games this week considering the AFC wild card race are Panthers at Jaguars, Bengals at Chiefs, and Chargers at Broncos. All three teams struggled last week and could realistically lose, especially the Bengals who play a Chiefs team looking for revenge after losing in such embarassing fashion. Titans at Texans will be the other most important game, as we prepare for a Week 18 showdown.