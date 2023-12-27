Indianapolis Colts injury report: RT Smith makes his return to practice

The Indianapolis Colts today released their Wednesday injury report for Week 17 of the NFL season ahead of their Saturday game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

However, as Wednesday’s practice was a walk-through, the practice report is only an estimation of a player’s participation if there was a practice.

Running back Zack Moss was limited at practice today due to a forearm injury. Moss injured his forearm in week 15 which ended up ruling him out of the Colts week 16 game. Moss being limited this week looks as if he is trending in the right direction but he will be one to keep an eye on this week.

Wide receiver Michael Pittman was limited at practice today due to a concussion and shoulder injury. Pittman had to re-enter the concussion protocol late last week after originally passing through the protocol. Pittman subsequently missed the Colts week 16 game due to the late emerging concussion symptoms, he has also been dealing with a shoulder injury. Pittman will have to pass through the concussion protocol again this week in order to play Sunday.

Braden Smith was a full participant at practice today. Smith has missed the Colts last four games with a knee injury after missing multiple games earlier in the year with a hip injury. The offensive line desperately needs him back in the line up at right tackle and today is the start of him trending in right direction.

Linebacker Cameron McGrone (illness) and wide receiver DJ Montgomery (knee) both missed practice today. Linebacker Segun Olubi (hip) was limited at practice today. While Center Jack Anderson (illness) and Cornerback Ameer Speed (knee) were both full participants at practice today.