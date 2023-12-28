Colts Reacts Week 17

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Indianapolis Colts fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

The Indianapolis Colts (8-7) (-3.5) host the Las Vegas Raiders (7-8) following a dismal performance on the road against the Atlanta Falcons. The Colts had a serious letdown in a Christmas Eve game that would’ve cushioned their command for a potential AFC playoff spot. Meanwhile, the Raiders have surprisingly won two straight, including a recent upset road win against last year’s defending Super Bowl Champions, the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Colts are still clinging to the AFC’s final wild card spot, while under new interim head coach Antonio Pierce, the Raiders surprisingly remain in the hunt—as he’s injected newfound life and toughness to a franchise that sorely needed it.

How are you feeling Colts fans ahead of this Week 17 matchup with huge playoff implications for Indianapolis?