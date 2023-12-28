Jets at Browns TNF Week 17 NFL 2023 picks, predictions

And we are nearly done, with this being the last Thursday Night Football of the year, with the Jets (+ 275) making the trip to Cleveland to face off against the Browns (- 345). Cleveland opens up as more than 7-point favourites, with an OU at 34 being the lowest of the entire week by far. For updated lines visit DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Browns made easy work of the Houston Texans last week, who were without their starting quarterback C.J. Stroud. Their offense looks much better with Joe Flacco instead of Deshaun Watson, wide receiver Amari Cooper exploded for over 250 yards and two touchdwons, while the defense had backup quarterbacks Davis Mills and Case Keenum locked up.

The Jets survived a late game comeback attempt by the Washington Commanders, as quarterback Trevor Siemian was decent and Breece Hall had almost 200 yards and two touchdowns. The Jets are one of the most dangerous teams in the NFL when they have nothing left to play for, and a loss would leave the Browns in a tricky position for Week 18.

Every single Stampede Blue member is siding with the Browns on this one, a result that would not do the Colts any favours.