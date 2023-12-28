Colts sign LB Austin Ajiake to practice squad

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Thursday that the team signed free agent linebacker Austin Ajiake to their practice squad:

We have signed LB Austin Ajiake to the practice squad. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) December 28, 2023

The 6’1,” 223 pound linebacker out of UNLV originally spent time with the Denver Broncos, but later went on to become a member of the Las Vegas Raiders and Green Bay Packers practice squads respectively. Of course, the Colts play the Raiders at home this weekend.

Per Colts.com:

Collegiately, Ajiake played in 48 games (20 starts) at UNLV (2018-22) and compiled 232 tackles (117 solo), 12.0 tackles for loss, 4.0 sacks, three passes defensed, two interceptions and one fumble recovery. He earned First Team All-Mountain West honors in 2022 and garnered Honorable Mention All-Mountain West recognition in 2021. His last name is pronounced AH-g-kay.

He also stood out at this past year’s East-West Shrine Bowl.

The athletic linebacker boasts some impressive athletic measurables and could be a potential contributor on special teams to finish out the Colts’ season at some point:

At #UNLV's Pro Day today, LB Austin Ajiake posted a 4.55 forty, 10'3 broad and 38.5" vert.



His Vert would've been T-1st at the #NFLCombine.



Ajiake was added to the #ShrineBowl roster during the week and made a strong impression right away. He was MWC's leading tackler in 2022. pic.twitter.com/pjaZGBYu47 — Eric Galko (@EricGalko) March 8, 2023

Austin Ajiake with the INT and long return!



UNLV leads Idaho State 17-7 pic.twitter.com/YRxfey0TVi — The Draft Network (@TheDraftNetwork) August 27, 2022

It’s worth noting that fellow linebacker Segun Olubi has been limited by a hip injuy as of late, while Cameron McGrone has not practiced so far this week because of an illness.