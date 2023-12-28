Colts sign LB Austin Ajiake to practice squad

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Thursday that the team signed free agent linebacker Austin Ajiake to their practice squad:
We have signed LB Austin Ajiake to the practice squad.
The 6’1,” 223 pound linebacker out of UNLV originally spent time with the Denver Broncos, but later went on to become a member of the Las Vegas Raiders and Green Bay Packers practice squads respectively. Of course, the Colts play the Raiders at home this weekend.
Collegiately, Ajiake played in 48 games (20 starts) at UNLV (2018-22) and compiled 232 tackles (117 solo), 12.0 tackles for loss, 4.0 sacks, three passes defensed, two interceptions and one fumble recovery. He earned First Team All-Mountain West honors in 2022 and garnered Honorable Mention All-Mountain West recognition in 2021. His last name is pronounced AH-g-kay.
He also stood out at this past year’s East-West Shrine Bowl.
The athletic linebacker boasts some impressive athletic measurables and could be a potential contributor on special teams to finish out the Colts’ season at some point:
At #UNLV's Pro Day today, LB Austin Ajiake posted a 4.55 forty, 10'3 broad and 38.5" vert.
His Vert would've been T-1st at the #NFLCombine.
Ajiake was added to the #ShrineBowl roster during the week and made a strong impression right away. He was MWC's leading tackler in 2022.
Austin Ajiake with the INT and long return!
UNLV leads Idaho State 17-7
It’s worth noting that fellow linebacker Segun Olubi has been limited by a hip injuy as of late, while Cameron McGrone has not practiced so far this week because of an illness.
