Colts sign LB Austin Ajiake to practice squad

The Colts have added an athletic young linebacker to their practice squad to serve as additional depth.

By Luke Schultheis
NFL: DEC 24 Colts at Falcons Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Thursday that the team signed free agent linebacker Austin Ajiake to their practice squad:

The 6’1,” 223 pound linebacker out of UNLV originally spent time with the Denver Broncos, but later went on to become a member of the Las Vegas Raiders and Green Bay Packers practice squads respectively. Of course, the Colts play the Raiders at home this weekend.

Per Colts.com:

Collegiately, Ajiake played in 48 games (20 starts) at UNLV (2018-22) and compiled 232 tackles (117 solo), 12.0 tackles for loss, 4.0 sacks, three passes defensed, two interceptions and one fumble recovery. He earned First Team All-Mountain West honors in 2022 and garnered Honorable Mention All-Mountain West recognition in 2021. His last name is pronounced AH-g-kay.

He also stood out at this past year’s East-West Shrine Bowl.

The athletic linebacker boasts some impressive athletic measurables and could be a potential contributor on special teams to finish out the Colts’ season at some point:

It’s worth noting that fellow linebacker Segun Olubi has been limited by a hip injuy as of late, while Cameron McGrone has not practiced so far this week because of an illness.

