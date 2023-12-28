Indianapolis Colts injury report: RT Smith and WR Pittman are both full participants today

The Indianapolis Colts today released their Thursday injury report for Week 17 of the NFL season ahead of their Sunday game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Running back Zack Moss was limited at practice again today with a forearm injury. Moss had been limited the past two practices this week after missing last weeks game with the same forearm injury. It is looking more and more likely that Moss will be a game time decision for Sunday.

Wide receiver Michael Pittman was a full participant at practice today after being limited yesterday due to a concussion and shoulder injury. Pittman is in the leagues concussion protocol again this week will need another full practice to help edge him closer to passing through it.

Right tackle Braden Smith was a full participant again today at practice. Smith has been dealing with a knee injury which has caused him to miss multiple games. Smith looks set to return to the starting line up this Sunday if he continues this weeks practice trend.

Linebacker Cameron McGrone (illness) and wide receiver DJ Montgomery (knee) both missed practice again today. Linebacker Segun Olubi (hip) was limited again at practice today. While Center Jack Anderson (illness) and Cornerback Ameer Speed (knee) were both full participants once again at practice today.