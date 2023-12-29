Best NFL prop bets for Raiders vs Colts Week 17

The Indianapolis Colts (-3) are back at home to play the hot Las Vegas Raiders at 1:00pm ET on Sunday. Here are some fun bets that should be considered and what I’ll be betting on.

In terms of how odds are displayed, +100 means that if you bet $100, you would win an additional $100 (be returned $200) if your bet hits. If it’s -150, it means you need to bet $150 to win $100 (be returned $250).

All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Potential Bets

Each Team’s First Drive is a Punt (+310)

It will show up as a single bet on the site but the nature of the bet is a multiple/parlay. Both these offenses struggled mightily last week and while the Colts are quick starters (and even scored on their first drive last week), I don’t expect these offenses to light it up early because of the strong recent defensive play along with the poor recent play from the offenses.

Alec Pierce Under 30.5 Receiving Yards (-120)

Explanation below.

Jonathan Taylor Anytime Touchdown Scorer - First Half (+125)

The Colts are better starters than they are finishers and they’ve gotten off to good starts recently, which makes me believe that if Taylor were to score, it would happen in the 1st half as oppose to the 2nd half. The Colts should rely a lot on the run this week after the dismal passing output last week.

Same Game Parlay: Minshew and O’Connell Each Under 1.5 Touchdowns (+148)

Explanation below.

What I’m Betting On

Bet 1: Alec Pierce Under 30.5 Receiving Yards (-120) ($30)

Bet 2: Minshew and O’Connell Each Under 1.5 Touchdowns (+148) ($20)

Each week I’ll be putting $50 on one of the prop bets and we’ll see how I do throughout the season.

Unfortunately, Minshew threw a dumb interception late in the game and it cost us. After 16 weeks, we are down $50 (-6%).

This week I’m going to be doing something different and making two bets.

For the first bet, Pierce has only gotten 31 or more yards 33% of the time this season and only once in the last 7 matches. The Raiders pass defense has been phenomenal and with Michael Pittman Jr returning this week, Pierce will take a back seat as a 3rd option against a solid pass defense. I don’t expect him to go off.

For the second bet, Minshew and O’Connell both struggled last week. Minshew is going up against a hot defense that shut down Patrick Mahomes and Aiden O’Connell didn’t complete a pass after the first quarter. I’m going to go ahead and say that neither of these guys are going to light it up in what will be an extremely important must-win game for both. Both teams have strong running games that I expect them to rely on.