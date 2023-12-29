 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr. clears concussion protocol; remains ‘on track’ to play against Raiders

The Colts have received positive injury updates, as both starting wideout Michael Pittman Jr. and right tackle Braden Smith look like they’ll be ready for Sunday’s critical game.

By Luke Schultheis
AMFOOT-GER-NFL-COLTS-PATRIOTS Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts wideout Michael Pittman Jr. has cleared the concussion protocol and remains ‘on track’ to play this Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders:

Pittman Jr. has been a full participant in team practice on consecutive days, both Thursday and Friday respectively. It’s worth noting that he’s still listed as ‘questionable’ with his injury designation, but head coach Shane Steichen already indicated he’ll be available to play.

After suffering a vicious hit two weeks ago versus the Pittsburgh Steelers, Pittman Jr. was surprisingly able to initially clear the league’s concussion protocol last week. However, after traveling with his teammates to Atlanta, Pittman Jr. began suffering from a re-occurrence of concussion symptoms last Saturday and subsequently returned to said protocol:

After being absent during last weekend’s loss against the Atlanta Falcons, his return should be a big addition to a Colts offense that simply struggled to do much without him.

Tight end Kylen Granson led the Indy offense last week with 5 receptions for 62 receiving yards, and no Colts wideout had more than 39 receiving yards on the afternoon—which was what rookie Josh Downs accumulated.

Pittman Jr. leads the Colts in receptions (99, which is still 6th most in the NFL this season), receiving yards (1,062), and touchdown receptions (4) during 14 games (13 starts).

As another encouraging injury update, starting right tackle Braden Smith also ‘looks good’ per Steichen—after being a full participant in team practice all week, although his head coach was non-committal on whether he’d play. However, all signs point to Smith starting again, especially given how much the Colts have struggled at right tackle in his absence:

One key name to watch on the Colts injury report is standout slot cornerback Kenny Moore II, who sat out Friday’s practice with a back injury—and is officially listed as ‘questionable.’

Having their top players (hopefully) available will be a significant boost to a Colts squad that is clinging onto the AFC’s final wild card playoff spot—which major postseason implications in play once again Sunday.

