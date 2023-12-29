Indianapolis Colts injury report: RB Moss is OUT as RT Smith, WR Pittman & CB Moore are QUESTIONABLE

The Indianapolis Colts today released their Friday injury report for Week 17 of the NFL season ahead of their Sunday game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Running back Zack Moss has been ruled OUT for Sundays game against the Raiders, due to a forearm injury. Moss missed last weeks game due to the same injury and was limited all week. With Moss out expect Jonathan Taylor to be the lead back and a sprinkle of Trey Sermon and Tyler Goodson in the rotation.

Wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr has been listed as QUESTIONABLE for Sundays game against the Raiders, due to a concussion and a shoulder injury. Pittman has cleared the concussion protocol this week but the team is erring on side of caution due to last weeks concussion issue where Pittman’s symptoms reappeared before the game. The Colts will be very thin at receiver if Pittman is unable to play Sunday.

Cornerback Kenny Moore II has been listed as QUESTIONABLE for Sundays game against the Raiders, due to a back injury. Moore was not listed on the injury report all week until today, so it appears to be a new injury. If Moore can’t play Sunday the Colts are going to have to have a shuffle in the secondary.

Right tackle Braden Smith has been listed as QUESTIONABLE for Sundays game against the Raiders, due to a knee injury. Smith has been a full participant at practice all eeek but hasn’t played for multiple weeks so it looks as if the team is waiting to see how his knee responds to a full week of practice before deeming him ready for game action. If Smith is unable to play again this week expect Blake Freeland to continue at right tackle in his place.

Linebacker Comeron McGrone (illness) and wide receiver DJ Montgomery (groin) have been listed as QUESTIONABLE for Sundays game against the Raiders. McGrone has not practiced all week due to an illness where’s as Montgomery missed practice on both Wednesday and Thursday but managed a full practice today.