Colts Reacts Results Week 17

The Indianapolis Colts (8-7) (-3.5) host the Las Vegas Raiders (7-8), as both teams are still fighting to keep their last season playoff hopes alive.

The Colts are clinging to the AFC’s final wild card spot, but have now lost two of their last three games—and in convincingly poor fashion at that.

Meanwhile, the upstart Raiders under new interim head coach Antonio Pierce have shown some surprising grit and toughness as of late—winning their last two games, including a recent upset road victory against the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

The Colts have been so up-and-down as of late, it’s hard to know which squad will show up on Sunday.

That being said, 75% of Colts fans still believe the franchise is headed in the right direction, and that’s reasonable given how well the team has reasonably fared with a backup quarterback, Gardner Minshew, starting for the large majority of this season:

However, only a little more than half (52%) of Colts fans believe that the team will rightfully defend Lucas Oil Stadium and beat the suddenly surging Raiders on Sunday:

Perhaps that’s because the Colts looked incredibly feeble against the Atlanta Falcons last weekend in essentially a no-show road loss. The good news though is that it looks like both standout wideout Michael Pittman Jr. and right tackle Braden Smith will be available (the former, which 81% of Colts believed would play this week per the prior survey question).

Colts fans’ relative lack of optimism in their squad this weekend goes hand-in-hand that a slight majority of the Horseshoe faithful also don’t think Indy will make the playoffs after all:

This weekend’s outcome will be critical for the Colts, as will the season finale at home against the Houston Texans. Indy may very well have to win out to keep its potential playoff spot, but the great news is that they largely still control their own destiny—at least as of now.