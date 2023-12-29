Report: Colts tight end Drew Ogletree arrested for domestic violence allegations

It has been reported late Friday that Indianapolis Colts tight end Drew Ogletree has been arrested due to domestic battery allegations (via WTHR13):

“According to a police department spokesperson, Avon Police officers were called to a home Dec. 26 ‘regarding a physical domestic between an adult male and adult female.’” “The spokesperson said ‘a female victim was located on scene and was immediately transported to a local hospital for assessment and treatment of her injuries.’” “Officers filed an affidavit of probable cause in Hendricks County and an arrest warrant was issued for one count of felony domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 years old and one count of felony domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, the spokesperson said.” “Ogletree, 25, turned himself in to the Hendricks County Jail Friday afternoon. On Friday evening, court records indicated he was being held without bond.”

Obviously, this is unsettling early weekend news to hear given the physical and violent nature of the charges.

The Indianapolis Colts have released an official statement (via The Athletic):

“We are aware of the disturbing allegations involving Drew Ogletree,” the Colts said in a Friday statement. “The team takes these matters seriously. We have notified the NFL and are in the process of gathering more information. We will have no further comment at this time.”

Ogletree was selected by the Colts in the 6th round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Youngstown State.

After missing his entire rookie season with a torn ACL that he suffered during 2022 training camp, the 2nd-year tight end has 9 receptions for 147 receiving yards and 2 touchdown receptions during 12 games (9 starts) for the Colts this season. He currently ranks as PFF’s 3rd best pass blocking tight end with a +80.1 overall grade.

Ogletree’s status for Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders is officially unknown, but it would be completely shocking if he’s somehow active given the seriousness of these allegations/charges (and how the legal process and fact-finding must now play out. Not to mention, he’s still being held without bail).

Purely speculating here, but shortly being placed on the commissioner’s exempt list or potentially even released by the Colts entirely are much more distinct possibilities at this juncture.