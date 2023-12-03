Colts vs. Titans: How to watch, TV schedule, streaming, and more

The Matchup:

The Colts (6-5) travel to ‘The Music City’ hoping for a season sweep of their AFC South rival Tennessee Titans (4-7). Indianapolis will face Titans rookie quarterback Will Levis for the first time in his career, who is previously 2-3 in his initial debut The Colts held former Titans All-Pro running back Derrick Henry to just 43 total rushing yards in Week 5, as he averaged just 3.3 yards per carry—and they’ll assuredly want to do the same again. However, the Colts will be without run stopping force Grover Stewart at defensive tackle, who is still serving his suspension.

Otherwise, the Colts will want to establish the run with Zack Moss offensively (as they’ll be without star Jonathan Taylor) to open up things for Gardner Minshew in the passing game.

Injury Report:

Colts- CB Julius Brents (quad) - Out; RB Jonathan Taylor (thumb) - Out.

Titans- WR Treylon Burks (concussion) - Questionable.

The Details:

Location: Nissan Stadium

Time: 1:00 PM EST

Playing surface: Synthetic turf

Weather forecast: 57 degrees; partly cloudy

Matchup history: Colts lead series 36-22

Odds: Colts -1

Head Official: Craig Wrolstad

Television broadcast: CBS; Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, Matt Ryan

TV Schedule

Online Stream: Fubo.tv, Paramount+, NFL+

Colts radio broadcast: Matt Taylor is joined by Rick Venturi and Larra Overton on 93.5 FM; 107.5 The Fan and 97.1 HANK FM and on Colts Radio Network affiliates. (Colts Radio Affiliates | Indianapolis Colts -colts.com)

https://www.colts.com/audio/in-season-schedule

SiriusXM broadcast: Channel 385

Twitter: Stampede Blue

Facebook: Stampede Blue