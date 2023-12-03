Colts vs Titans: Game preview, betting insights, and analysis

Just hours from kickoff, here are our latest thoughts on the most interesting better lines and preview of outcomes as the Colts try to sweep the Titans for the first time since 2018.

Derrick Henry: Bet the over on 62.5 rushing yards line

Derrick Henry is coming off of a game with two touchdowns. Historically, he has often rushed for more than 100 yards. The Colts' best run defender, Grover Stewart, is serving the last game of his suspension for performance enhancers. The Titans haven’t been particularly productive passing the ball with a rookie quarterback, questions on the offensive line, and few receiving threats. Expect the Titans to do what they need to keep the game close and to lean on Derrick Henry and Tyjae Spears for offense.

Gardner Minshew: Bet the over on 236.5 passing yards line

With Jonathan Taylor out of the game, and the Titans passing defense looking better statistically than perhaps they really are — due to the strength of their opponents — don’t be surprised if the Colts plan to maintain offensive balance. His last full game against the Titans, when he was in Jacksonville, produced over 330 yards in the air.

Total Points: Betting the Under on 42

The Colts and Titans have historically played close, low-scoring games. The Titans have struggled to score all season and the two know one another too well to predict an offensive explosion from either side. Unless defensive scoring plays a role, it is reasonable to bet the under in this one.

Take the Colts to Cover 1-point line

As of this writing, DraftKings Sportsbook lists the Colts as 1-point favorites. With Minshew’s experience as an advantage over Levis, and Zack Moss having proven that he is more than capable of picking up the torch with Taylor out, the Colts’ offense should be better equipped to outlast the Titans. The Colts' defense has generated a lot of sacks this season, and getting regular pressure on Levis isn’t out of the question.