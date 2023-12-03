Colts’ injury report, Week 13: Jonathan Taylor, JuJu Brents among those inactive against Titans

The Indianapolis Colts released their list of inactive players ahead of their Week 13 matchup against the Tennessee Titans. Among those inactive include running back Jonathan Taylor, cornerback JuJu Brents, guard Arlington Hambright, defensive end Isaiah Land, linebacker Cameron McGrone, center Jack Anderson and wide receiver Juwaan Winfree.

Running back Jonathan Taylor recently had surgery on his thumb and is expected to miss at least 3-5 weeks, per multiple reports. The loss of Taylor is certainly noteworthy, but the Colts will turn their attention to backup running back Zack Moss, who filled in for Taylor during the first four games of the regular season. Moss will look to have similar success against Tennessee Sunday as he did against them in Week 5, when he rushed for 165 yards and two touchdowns on an average of 7.2 yards per carry.

Cornerback JuJu Brents will miss his fifth straight game, meaning Indianapolis will again turn to its young group of cornerbacks they’ve had in the lineup for the last few weeks. The Colts’ defense has been playing significantly better as of late, but it’s worth noting their secondary struggled to contain Titans’ wideout DeAndre Hopkins during their first matchup in Week 5, as he recorded eight receptions for 140 yards. It’ll be interesting to see Indy’s defensive gameplan centered around stopped Tennessee’s offensive weapons.

The Colts are currently on a three-game winning streak and will look to extend that streak to four games for the first time since 2018. Interestingly, all of the Titans’ four wins this season have come at home, and they’ll be looking to extend their winning streak to two games and improve to 5-7 on the season.

This time around, it will be rookie quarterback Will Levis against veteran Garnder Minshew. A win would go a long way in Indianapolis controlling their destiny in the wild card race. But to get to 7-5 on the season, they’ll have to slow down Levis and Co.