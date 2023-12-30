Colts elevate LB Liam Anderson, WR Ethan Fernea to active roster from practice squad

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Saturday that the team has elevated rookie linebacker Liam Anderson and wide receiver Ethan Fernea from the practice squad ahead of Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders:

The 6’3,” 226 pound Anderson was signed as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Holy Cross by the Colts this past offseason before later being re-signed to their practice squad.

If active, he’ll be making his professional debut with the Colts this Sunday. It’s worth noting that fellow Colts linebacker Cameron McGrone (illness) has been downgraded to doubtful, meaning Anderson will likely serve as a backup and special teams depth versus Las Vegas.

Meanwhile, the 5’11”, 195 pound Fernea was recently re-signed to the Colts practice squad in early December of this year—having initially been placed on injured reserve to begin the year before reaching an injury settlement. He spent the 2022 season on the Colts practice squad (before being promoted late in the season), as he was initially signed as an undrafted rookie out of UCLA by Indy in May of 2022.

He’s already appeared in two games for the Colts this year, playing in 35% of their total special teams snaps when active.

Fellow wideouts D.J. Montgomery (groin) and Michael Pittman Jr. (shoulder/concussion) are officially ‘questionable,’ but both were full participants during Friday’s practice. It appears each is in-line to play on Sunday. It looks as though Fernea was elevated for special teams.