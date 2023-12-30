NFL places Colts TE Drew Ogletree on Commissioner’s Exempt List after domestic battery charges

According to the IndyStar’s Nate Atkins, the NFL has placed Indianapolis Colts 2nd-year tight end Drew Ogletree on the Commissioner’s Exempt List after he was arrested on Friday for domestic battery charges:

The NFL commissioner is the only one who can determine, who does or doesn’t make said exempt list (*typically it’s been utilized when there are unusual circumstances that require further fact finding or due process), and Ogletree will not count towards the Colts active roster limit as long as he remains on it.

As Atkins notes, Ogletree will be unable to practice or play games for the Colts as long as he stays on said list—which one would think would be for the foreseeable future, until at the very least, this legal process plays out. However, while he cannot participate in football activities, he’s still allowed to be present at the team facility for workouts, meetings, and treatment. He’ll also still be paid his NFL wages while remaining on said list.

It seemed like a foregone conclusion that Ogletree would be inactive for the Colts ahead of this Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders (at a bare minimum)—as for one, he’s still being held in the Hendricks County jail, without bond, as of Saturday afternoon.

Obviously, these allegations are very disturbing to say the least, especially as even additional alleged more violent details regarding the domestic incident have been reported.

After missing his rookie season with a torn ACL suffered in training camp, Ogletree has 9 receptions for 147 receiving yards and 2 touchdown receptions during 12 games (9 starts) this season for Indianapolis.

As a 2022 6th round pick out of Youngstown State, he had been a bit of a ‘feel good’ story given that he’d been a versatile young tight end for the Indy offense—after overcoming the initial significant knee injury (and his late round draft status).

However, these serious and alarming charges potentially cloud his NFL future both with the Colts and even elsewhere.