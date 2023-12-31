Colts vs. Raiders: How to watch, kickoff, TV schedule, streaming, and more

The Matchup:

The Indianapolis Colts (8-7) host the Las Vegas Raiders (7-8), as both teams are fighting for their playoff lives late in the 2023 campaign. The Colts have lost two of their last three games in ugly fashion, so it’ll be interesting to see which Indianapolis team shows up exactly. The Colts remain in a probable position to make the playoffs if they win out the next two games, while the Raiders remain in the hunt—and a victory would go a long way for either side to secure a potential playoff berth.

The Raiders are riding a two-game winning streak (including a recent upset road victory against the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs) under new interim head coach Antonio Pierce, who’s instilled newfound life and toughness into the Raiders. Former Purdue Boilermaker 2x All-Big Ten selection Aidan O’Connell is the starting rookie quarterback for the Raiders. However, Las Vegas will likely be without reigning First-Team All-Pro running back Josh Jacobs, who’s officially designated as ‘doubtful’ with a quad injury.

Speaking of former First-Team All-Pro running backs, the Colts will once again want to establish the ground game with Jonathan Taylor, as they cannot afford to be one dimensional with just Gardner Minshew and a stalling passing game. The Colts aerial attack should get a boost though with the return of leading wideout Michael Pittman Jr. this week. Not to mention, Braden Smith presumably coming back at starting right tackle should be a welcome addition in both pass and run blocking—as they’ve sorely missed him out there.

Injury Report:

Colts- LB Cameron McGrone (illness) - Doubtful; WR D.J. Montgomery (groin) - Questionable; WR Michael Pittman Jr. (concussion/shoulder) - Questionable; OT Braden Smith (knee) - Questionable; and CB Kenny Moore II (back) - Questionable.

Raiders- OT Jermaine Eluemunor (back) - Questionable; RB Josh Jacobs (groin) - Doubtful; C Andre James (ankle) - Questionable; and TE Michael Mayer (toe) - Out.

The Details:

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium

Time: 1:00 PM EST

Playing surface: Fieldturf

Weather forecast: Roof/window closed Sunday.

Matchup history: Raiders lead series 11-10

Odds: Colts (-4)

Head Official: Shawn Smith

Television broadcast: Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, Matt Ryan

TV Schedule

Online Stream: Fubo.tv, Paramount+, NFL+

Colts radio broadcast: Matt Taylor is joined by Rick Venturi and Larra Overton on 93.5 FM; 107.5 The Fan and 97.1 HANK FM and on Colts Radio Network affiliates. (Colts Radio Affiliates | Indianapolis Colts -colts.com)

https://www.colts.com/audio/in-season-schedule

SiriusXM broadcast: Channel 234

