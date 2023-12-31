Colts’ injury report, Week 17: Kenny Moore II, Zack Moss among those inactive against Raiders

The Indianapolis Colts released their list of inactive players ahead of their Week 17 game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Among those inactive players include cornerback Kenny Moore II, defensive tackle Adetomiwa Adebewore, center Jack Anderson, safety Henry Black, linebacker Cameron McGrone and running back Zack Moss.

Kenny Moore II missed practice on Friday with a back injury and was originally listed as questionable for Sunday’s game. Moore II has been exceptional for the Colts this season, while having a nice bounce back season as well. With their secondary already missing safety Julian Blackmon, Indy’s youth could be tested in going against Raiders’ wideouts Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers. Either way, Moore II’s absence will be something to keep an eye on.

Running back Zack Moss continues to battle a forearm injury that will sideline him for yet another game. That means that Indianapolis’ offense will, once again, lean on star back Jonathan Taylor to get things going on the ground. Taylor and the Colts’ offensive line are looking to bounce back against Las Vegas’ defensive front after struggling against Atlanta’s in Week 16.

In better news for the Colts’ offense, both tackle Braden Smith and wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. are back for Sunday’s contest. Having Smith back at right tackle is huge for Indy’s offensive line, especially since rookie Blake Freeland struggled heavily against Atlanta’s pass rushers.

The same can be said for Michael Pittman Jr., who returns after clearing the NFL’s concussion protocol and battling a shoulder injury. Indianapolis’ offense struggled as a whole against Atlanta, and not having arguably their best offensive weapon didn’t help. Pittman Jr. has put up career-high numbers for the Colts this season, while also being their most consistent playmaker. Having him back and in the starting lineup will be significant for Indy.

The Colts, currently 8-7 on the 2023 season, will be looking to keep their playoff hopes alive with a win over the 7-8 Raiders. A win could swing the Colts’ playoff chances by quite a bit, while a loss could drastically hurt their chances. Las Vegas, meanwhile, is coming in off a two-game winning streak, including an impressive road victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 16. While their path to the playoffs may not be as clear as Indy’s, the Raiders will no doubt be looking to play spoiler to the Colts’ chances.