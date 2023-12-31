The Indianapolis Colts are at home to take on the Las Vegas Raiders for their week 17 game, Sunday at 1 p.m. EST.

The Colts are taking on the Raiders in a game they matchup well against their opponent. Unlike last week against a stout Falcons run defense, the Colts should find some room to run today and when the Indy offense has room to run the rest of the offense tends to open up.

The big question, the elephant in the room is how will a struggling Colts defense perform today against a very mediocre rookie quarterback in Aidan O’Connell? They should do everything they can to get after the young passer and disrupt his throwing lanes but we will see if Gus Bradley will be willing to throw enough at this Raiders offense to make a difference.

Ultimately, with the playoffs on the line the Colts have a fantastic opportunity (as they have had each of the past two weeks) to make their playoff dreams a reality. If they come out and play disciplined defense and get some movement with Jonathan Taylor the Colts have no excuse to come away from todays game with a loss. But then again this is the NFL and anything can happen.

This is your week seventeen open thread so hang out here, chat, celebrate, commiserate, and argue in the comments! Go wild (within reason)!