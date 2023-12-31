Colts-Texans opening odds: Colts open as a one-point favorite

The Indianapolis Colts season is in front of them as they take on the Houston Texans at home in a week 18 contest. The two teams last met in Houston in week two in which the Colts were able to hold on to win 31-20. These division rivals will not only be playing for a chance to make the playoffs as the number seven seed but could be squaring off with the division on the line. Draftkings Sportsbook sees this one as a pick’em giving the Colts a one-point advantage in the spread.

The current money line is at -118 with the over/under sitting at 47.

The Colts found themselves matching up with the red hot Las Vegas Raiders who crushed the Chargers at home and improbably beat the Chiefs on the road to salvage any hope they had at the playoffs. Both teams were fighting for the last Wild Card spot in the AFC. The Colts started out of the gate fast with a touchdown, but unlike last week, they never relinquished the lead. The defense was able to stall Raider’s drives out on third and short near midfield on a consistent basis, and the Colts made enough plays to eliminate the Raiders from playoff contention.

The Texans hosted the Tennessee Titans but were rather unfriendly hosts. It was 20-0 late in the second, and the final ended up 26-3 with the Texans crushing their division foes. C.J. Stroud did his thing while the two Titans quarterbacks combined for 6 sacks. The Colts had better hope the Titans figure it out this week as they host the Jaguars in what could set up a division clinching game between the Colts and Texans.

The stage is set. Win and you are in. Win and you might just win the division too. Stroud should inflict some fear into the hearts of Colts fans, but at the end of the day, he is still a rookie. He will get his as he is too good to not. The Colts can only hope to force him into multiple sacks and turnovers while protecting the ball themselves. It should be a good one. Whatever is on the line.