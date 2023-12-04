Colts-Bengals odds: Colts open as 2.5-point favorites

The Indianapolis Colts are set to head down I-74 to take on the neighboring Cincinnati Bengals for their second straight road game. Before the season started, most would have given the Colts zero chance in this one. A 4-12-1 team with a rookie quarterback taking on the juggernaut that is Joe Burrow and that offense seemed like a daunting task. Fast-forward to week 14, and things look at lot different. DraftKings Sportsbook now has the Colts favored in this one by 2.5-points.

The current money line sits at -135 with the over/under at 40.5.

The Colts are coming off a monster win against the Tennessee Titans that allowed them to keep pace in the crowded AFC playoff picture. The defense got after Will Levis all game, sacking him six times. Although the offense struggled mightily in the redzone, the Colts’ special teams unit came to play. Two back-to-back blocked punts got the Colts into a game they trailed for a decent part of the afternoon. That, coupled with a touchdown in overtime, was enough to leave Nashville with the victory.

Meanwhile, the Bengals were off on Sunday. They are set to clash with the AFC South leading Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday Night Football. What could still be a good game will not be the clash of two titans the schedule makers had in mind when they penciled this one in. That is one of the main issues with Monday Night Football. It is inflexible. That means we get to see a Burrow-less Bengals team take on a formidable Jaguars squad. The Jaguars aren’t unbeatable, so the game could still be good. With that said, I see them having no problem at home downing the Bengals.

That same logic bodes well for the Colts when they take on the Bengals next week. Yes, there are still skilled players across the roster for the Bengals, but they lose some of their previous bite without their star quarterback. It will be a battle of the backups, but the Colts have been playing that role for some time now. Expect them to be ready.