MNF Bengals at Jaguars Week 13 NFL Predictions

This one will be fun to watch for a variety of reasons, as the Colts’ next opponent, the Bengals (+ 390) make the trip to Duval to battle against the AFC South leaders Jaguars (- 520). What was supposed to be a Burrow vs. Lawrence quarterback matchup will feature Lawrence vs. Jake Browning instead, and you can see by the fact the Jags are 10-point favourites just how drastic that drop off is. For updated lines visit DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Bengals dropped their last game 10-16 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and their chances of making it to the playoffs are looking thinner each week. Jake Browning and the offense struggled and only got 222 net yards of total offense, while the defense did not play bad enough to lose but it was not enough considering how the offense struggles.

The Jags beat the Texans 24-21 on an all important AFC South matchup that basically clinched the division for them. Trevor Lawrence continues to find ways to win football games, and the defense forced a key turnover on downs late in the game. They were also helped by two missed kicks by the Texans’ kicker and some rather questionable calls. In all honesty, the Jags might be the least impressive 8-3 team in the NFL.

No surprises at all as the entire staff is going with the Jaguars on this one, and keeping you updated with my fantasy football team, I need Trevor Lawrence and Calvin Ridley to outscore the Jaguars’ D/ST and Brandon McManus by four points to grab a clutch win.