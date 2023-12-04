Indianapolis Colts’ snap counts: Week 13 vs. Tennessee Titans

On Sunday, the Indianapolis Colts improved to 7-5 on the 2023 season with a 31-28 win in overtime against the Tennessee Titans.

Here’s a look at some of the snap counts from Sunday’s game and what stood out most offensively and defensively from the playing time Indy’s players received throughout the roster.

Key contributors for Colts’ offense:

On a day where the Colts struggled to run the ball on a consistent basis, it was their wide receiver corps that helped generate much of the offensive production against Tennessee. Wideouts Michael Pittman Jr. (11 receptions, 105 yards, one touchdown) and Alec Pierce (three receptions, 100 yards, one touchdown) each recorded over 100 yards on the afternoon to go along with one touchdown as well.

It was also Pierce’s first 100-yard receiving game of his young career. Tight end Kylen Granson also caught three receptions for 72 yards against the Titans. These three playmakers played a pivotal role in the Colts coming away with their seventh victory of the season.

Key contributors for Colts’ defense:

The Colts’ defense line was dominant yet again on Sunday against Titans’ rookie quarterback Will Levis, sacking him six times. Both defensive ends Kwity Paye and Samson Ebukam recorded two sacks and have been playing very well as of late.

Even though the impact was more on special teams with a blocked punt, safety Nick Cross did see more playing time than he has in his career at 36 percent. Cross wasn’t perfect but had some nice flashes in what limited time he did see. Perhaps the Colts and DC Gus Bradley use Cross more going forward.