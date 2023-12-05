Colts’ Stat of the Game: Week 13 @Titans

Colts 2-11 on third downs

The Colts have been struggling to move the ball, and actually had their worst game of the season on third downs on Sunday converting just two of their eleven attempts. Indy now ranks 28th in third down conversions over the past three games, and this is a trend that Steichen should be looking to reverse as soon as possible to keep the offense in the game.

Colts sack Will Levis six times

The Colts’ pass-rush once again delivered, this time feasting against a quarterback that has really poor pocket presence. This game the pressure came mostly through the edges, with Ebukam, Paye, and Jake Martin all getting in on the action, and it was even more encouraging how the Colts were able to bring the heat without needing to rush more than 4 players.

Alec Pierce gets first 100-yard career game

The sophomore wide receiver has not had the breakout season expected from him, as he was probably the biggest loser from Anthony Richardson’s injury because of the drop off in deep ball ability between the two quarterbacks. Still, the team must have made it a priority to get Pierce the ball on go routes, as he came up with his two targets there at key times, one for a touchdown in the first drive of the game, and the other to set up the eventual game-winning touchdown in overtime.

Ebukam two sacks for the second game in a row

Samson Ebukam looks like a bargain so far, and he has really stepped up the past two weeks racking up sacks in each game. The veteran edge rusher now leads the team with 8 total sacks and should easily eclipse the double-digit mark.

Colts allow 188 running yards. 4.6 YPC (not counting Stonehouse’s second punt)

The Colts’ second blocked punt was ruled a fumble on a running attempt by Stonehouse which helps makeup the numbers a little bit. However, if you remove that then the underlying truth is that the defense gave up almost 200 rushing yards, and Grover Stewart cannot come back soon enough.