Stampede Blue’s Week 14 NFL Game Picks

And somehow the Colts win another one, this time in overtime against divisional rivals, and always cute, little brother Tennessee Titans, completing the season sweep over them. Seven wins is already more than I expected going into the season, and hopefully the Colts (...) manage to keep it rolling against the Bengals (...) this week as they head to Cincinnati as ...-point... . For updated lines visit DraftKings Sportsbook.

Last time the Colts played the Bengals it was a 31-27 win in Lucas Oil Stadium led by a gutsy performance by Philip Rivers to erase a 24-7 deficit early in the second quarter. Trey Burton, Jack Doyle (featured in the article picture), and Zach Pascal caught the touchdowns in that game, and Julian Blackmon caught the game sealing interception late in the fourth quarter.

Other games to watch this week are of course Jaguars at Browns, Broncos at Chargers, and Texans at Jets as the battle for that final AFC wild card spot heats up, and other than that Seahawks and Niners and Bills at Chiefs should be entertaining games. A loss against the Chiefs might knock the Bills off the playoffs completely.

The entire staff, other than myself and Greg Rader, are going with the Colts on this one.