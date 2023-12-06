Colts Reacts Week 14

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Indianapolis Colts fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

The Indianapolis Colts (7-5) travel to the Cincinnati Bengals (6-6) (+1) for a game that has serious AFC playoff implications. The Colts are riding a four-game winning streak and are hoping to squash whatever momentum Cincy quarterback Jake Browning may be riding coming off last week’s Monday Night Football big upset win against the Jacksonville Jaguars (which the Colts aren’t assuredly mad about). Browning has been filling in for Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow after his season-ending injury and had a career outing on primetime.

Meanwhile, the Colts defense seems to be hitting its stride as of late. The pass rush has been ferocious with 42.0 sacks, and the defense has been opportunistic with turnovers recently. Their biggest challenge may be containing Bengals wideout Ja’Marr Chase, who remains one of the best wideouts in all of football. He’ll be a tall test for a young Colts secondary that’s been increasingly thin at starting outside cornerback, but largely held their own. The Colts run defense will get a major boost with Grover Stewart returning from a six-game suspension.

Otherwise, the game plan for Indy remains the same offensively. Establish the run with Zack Moss, and look to open up passing lanes for starting quarterback Gardner Minshew—including some calculated deep shots to free up some loaded boxes.

How are you feeling, Colts fans?