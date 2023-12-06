Is there any doubt left whether the Colts should pay Michael Pittman Jr.?

Michael Pittman Jr. has been doing it all for the Indianapolis Colts as of late, emerging as the most consistent offensive weapon they have. Yes, Jonathan Taylor may have more explosive ability, but while he has been in and out of the lineup over the last 16+ games, Pittman has been the guy on that side of the ball. To understand just how dominant Pittman has been, look at this bundle of stats he has compiled over his first four seasons.

Colts Michael Pittman Jr.

*passed Marvin Harrison for most receptions by Colt in first 4 seasons (311).

*joined Marv as only Colts with 10+ receptions, 100+ yards in consecutive games

*8+ receptions in 5 straight games, tied for second-longest streak in club history — Mike Chappell (@mchappell51) December 4, 2023

If you saw that post on an island, would you have attributed those numbers to Pittman? I wouldn’t have. You see, Pittman has done this very quietly. He doesn’t have the eye-popping touchdown numbers that other receivers have or long bomb catches either. That keeps him out of the highlights and everyday news. As you can see, however, that doesn’t mean he isn’t producing. Being tied or in the company of one of the greatest wide receivers of all time, is rarified air.

What is even more impressive is who has been throwing him the ball. Name a quarterback-gone-by, and he has probably thrown to Pittman over this four year stretch. The quarterback play hasn’t just been subpar at times, it has been ever-changing. There has been zero consistency and no room for chemistry to develop. Yet, through it all, Pittman continues to shine.

This season he has 889 yards on 87 receptions with five games left. He is doing that with a backup quarterback, a starting running back that has missed five games, a second year receiver who is struggling to get on track, and a rookie lined up with him. That doesn’t really take much heat or attention off Pittman from a defensive perspective. Take a look at the below to see if that really matters though.

A franchise record and a walk-off TD.



All in a day’s work for MPJ. pic.twitter.com/A6YC3u216z — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) December 3, 2023

Through an incredibly up and down first four years with endless turnover at the game’s most important position and two head coaches, Pittman is showing he belongs in the conversation of elite. He isn’t flashy, and he still needs to boost those touchdown numbers. When the Colts need a big catch, though, who else would you look to? Pittman has been the man in Indy for the last few years. It is time to pay him like it.