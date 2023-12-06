 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Colts DE Al-Quadin Muhammad suspended 6 games for violating NFL policy on PEDs

By Luke Schultheis
Chicago Bears v Indianapolis Colts Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images

According to multiple league sources, Colts defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad has been suspended six games for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs:

Muhammad is the second Colts defensive lineman to be suspended for such a violation in 2023, as starting defensive tackle Grover Stewart is returning from his own six-game suspension.

Muhammad has spent this entire season on the Colts practice squad.

He appeared in 16 games (9 starts) for the Chicago Bears last season, recording 29 tackles (15 solo), a tackle for loss, a sack, and a forced fumble.

Muhammad was previously a member of the Colts in 2021, where he started in all 17 games and recorded 6.0 sacks.

The hope is that these were one-off ‘accidental error’ incidents and not the tip of the iceberg regarding a common theme within the Colts defensive line room.

