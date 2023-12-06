Report: Colts DE Al-Quadin Muhammad suspended 6 games for violating NFL policy on PEDs

According to multiple league sources, Colts defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad has been suspended six games for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs:

The NFL has suspended #Colts DL Al-Quadin Muhammad without pay for the next six games for violating the NFL Policy on Performance-Enhancing Substances. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 6, 2023

Muhammad is the second Colts defensive lineman to be suspended for such a violation in 2023, as starting defensive tackle Grover Stewart is returning from his own six-game suspension.

Muhammad has spent this entire season on the Colts practice squad.

He appeared in 16 games (9 starts) for the Chicago Bears last season, recording 29 tackles (15 solo), a tackle for loss, a sack, and a forced fumble.

Muhammad was previously a member of the Colts in 2021, where he started in all 17 games and recorded 6.0 sacks.

The hope is that these were one-off ‘accidental error’ incidents and not the tip of the iceberg regarding a common theme within the Colts defensive line room.