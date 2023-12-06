Indianapolis Colts injury report: CB Brents, RT Smith and LB Speed all miss practice

The Indianapolis Colts today released their Wednesday injury report for Week 14 of the NFL season ahead of their Sunday game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

However, as Wednesday’s practice was a walk-through, the practice report is only an estimation of a player’s participation if there was a practice.

Cornerback Juju Brents missed practice today with a quad injury. Brents had been dealing with a quad injury the past couples weeks and has missed five games now because of it. There was some hope that Brents could return to practice this week but if today is anything to go off of it is not looking too good.

Right tackle Braden Smith missed practice today with a knee injury. Smith injured his knee during the Colts week 13 game against the Titans and was unable to return to the game. Smith has already missed four games this year through injury and is in danger of making it five this week.

Linebacker EJ Speed missed practice today due to a knee injury. Speed has been in a starting role most if the year which had only increased since the release of Shaq Leonard. The Colts are thin at experienced linebackers behind Speed and Franklin.

Running back Jonathan Taylor missed practice with a thumb injury. Taylor had thumb surgery last week due to a UCL tear in his thumb with a 3-5 week recovery timetable estimation, he is likely to miss this weeks game.

Defensive tackle Grover Stewart was a full participant at practice today after being suspended 6 games for violating the NFL’s policy on performance enhancing substances.