Best NFL prop bets for Colts vs Bengals Week 14

The Indianapolis Colts (-1) travel to Cincinnati to play the Bengals at 1:00pm ET on Sunday. Here are some fun bets that should be considered and what I’ll be betting on.

In terms of how odds are displayed, +100 means that if you bet $100, you would win an additional $100 (be returned $200) if your bet hits. If it’s -150, it means you need to bet $150 to win $100 (be returned $250).

All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Potential Bets

Gardner Minshew Over 0.5 Interceptions (-105)

Minshew hasn’t gone two starts in a row without an interception this season. He’s gotten away with some tight ones the last few weeks, so he’s bound to toss up a floater this week that ends up in a Cincy defender’s hands, especially if the weather is crap.

Game Total Touchdowns - Under 5 (-135)

The Colts don’t perform too well in this category on the road (2.3 touchdowns average) and the Bengals got a big spark last week but they’ve also only averaged 2.3 touchdowns per game over the last 3 games. In perfect conditions that means they’re expected to get 4.6 touchdowns and with two conditions (a recurring theme throughout this article) upon us, I’m not sure how we can expect to see 6 or more touchdowns from two backup quarterbacks.

Total Field Goal Yards - Under 122.5 Yards (-115)

Same Game Parlay: Joe Mixon & Zack Moss Anytime Touchdowns (+160)

Both of these running backs can expect to see at least 12-15 carries this game as both teams aren’t great at stopping the run (Bengals 29th and Colts 26th Rush D DVOA). With potential bad weather coming, expect the ground games to feast, putting both of these bellcows in very good positions to score.

What I’m Betting On

Total Field Goal Yards - Under 122.5 Yards (-115)

Each week I’ll be putting $50 on one of the prop bets and we’ll see how I do throughout the season.

The Matt Gay field goal overs has continued to serve us well and we won again this year thanks to his line. After 13 weeks, we are down just $20 (-3%).

For this week, we’re going to once again go with a field goals bet, but in a different way. Considering the wind and the showers that are expected, both teams might be dettered from kicking long field goals and if they do decide to go for them, they will be tough to make. 122.5 yards means 4 kicks of 31 yards or 3 kicks at 41 yards. It’s definitely doable, but will be tough to actually execute in tough, weird conditions.