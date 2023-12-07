Patriots at Steelers Week 14 NFL 2023 picks, predictions

Another week, another Thursday Night Football matchup, this time between two teams that have seen better days, and with low scoring offensives. The New England Patriots (+ 210) make the trip to Pittsburgh to battle the Steelers (- 258) on a game with the lowest O/U of the week by far at just 30 points. For updated lines visit DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Patriots lost 0-6 to the Los Angeles Chargers last week on what was by far the most boring game this season. The Patriots are averaging -0.18 EPA per play this year, 30th in the NFL behind only the Jets and the Giants. Mac Jones is clearly not the answer, and there is not one player on that offense that excites me. I am loving this for the Pats.

The Steelers meanwhile, lost to the Cardinals last week and backup quarterback Mitch Trubisky is slated to start in place of the injured Kenny Pickett. That will most likely go as well as you would expect against a Belichick coached defense, and hopefully the Pats manage to pull off the upset here as the Steelers are direct competition in the AFC Wild Card race.

The entire staff is going with the Steelers on this one.