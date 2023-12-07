Former Colts punter Hunter “the Punter” Smith announces bid for Indiana State Representative

Former Indianapolis Colts punter Hunter Smith is running for office. He was a fan favorite, as a former Notre Dame graduate, and chose to stay in Indiana after his playing career ended. He was with the Colts from 1999 to 2008 and had a solid career, highlighted by earning a spot on the NFL All-Rookie Team in 1999.

Smith was known primarily as a placement punter and did a nice job of keeping opponents inside their own 20 to start their offensive drives. He played 182 games, punted 691 times for 29,704 yards (an average of nearly 43 yards per punt), and had a career-long punt of 69 yards. 33% of his punts were downed inside the 20-yard line.

After his retirement, which concluded after two seasons with the Washington Redskins, Smith returned to Zionsville, Indiana to farm. He grew up on a Texas farm, so it wasn’t a huge surprise that he and his wife Jen established WonderTree Farm, which focuses on regenerative farming practices. This focus on the land and on ways to positive impact the environment are a part of his inspiration to run for office.

Smith will run for office with hopes of earning a seat as a State Representative for District 24 and has identified environmental issues, especially those involved in farming, as a primary focus if he wins. As Colts fans, it is cool to see former players stay in the state and plant roots (in this case literally).

Note: This is not a political post, an endorsement, or a reason to enter into politically motivated discussions in the comments. It is a public-interest story about a former Colts player only.