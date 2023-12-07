Indianapolis Colts injury report: Cornerback Juju Brents makes his practice return

The Indianapolis Colts today released their Thursday injury report for Week 14 of the NFL season ahead of their Sunday game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Cornerbsck Juju Brents was limited at practice with a quad injury. Brents has been dealing with a quad injury for over a month now and finally makes his return to practice today. Brents looks to be making progress but it may not Ben in time to play Sunday.

Right tackle Braden Smith missed practice again today with a knee injury. Smith missing back to back practices does not look great for his chances of playing this week. Smith has already missed four games this year through injury and looks likely to miss his fifth this week.

Linebacker EJ Soeed missed practice again today with a knee injury. Soeed missing two practices this week throws doubt on his availability this Sunday. If Soeed cannot play the expect Segun Olubi to get the start in his place.

Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner and defensive end Tyquan Lewis were both limited at practice today after being full participants yesterday. Seeing both go from full to limited does not look great for their chances of playing. They are both ones to keep an eye on tomorrow.