Indianapolis Colts injury report: RT Smith and RB Taylor ruled OUT

The Indianapolis Colts today released their Friday injury report for Week 14 of the NFL season ahead of their Sunday game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Running back Jonathan Taylor has been ruled OUT for Sundays game against the Bengals, due to a thumb injury. Taylor had surgery last week and did not manage to practice all this week, Taylor is expected to miss between 3-5 weeks. With Taylor out this week expect Zack Moss to get the start in place of him and Trey Sermon to serve as back up to Moss.

Right tackle Braden Smith has been ruled OUT for Sundays game against the Bengals, due to a knee injury. Smith missed practice all week whilst struggling with the knee injury he picked up in week 13. With Smith out this week expect rookie Blake Freeland to start at right tackle in his absence.

Cornerback Juju Brents has been listed as QUESTIONABLE for Sundays game against the Bengals, due to a quad injury. Brents was able to practice twice this week although it was in a limited capacity both times. If Brents is unable to play again this week expect Darrell Baker to continue to get the start in place of him.

Linebacker EJ Speed has been listed as QUESTIONABLE for Sundays game against the Bengals, due to a knee injury. Speed managed just one limited practice all week and is in real jeopardy of being unavailable this Sunday. If Speed is unable to play this week expect Segun Olubi to start in his place.