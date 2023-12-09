Colts Reacts Week 14 at Bengals

The Indianapolis Colts (7-5) travel to take on the Cincinnati Bengals (6-6) (-2) with AFC wild card playoff implications clearly on the line.

The Colts are in the midst of a 4-game winning streak and are one of the hottest teams in the league right now, as their team defense has really picked up as of late.

As such, 94% of Colts fans are headed in the right direction, and it makes sense given that new head coach Shane Steichen is a bona fide NFL Coach of the Year candidate and looks like a slam dunk hire long-term for the franchise so far:

While these Bengals look a lot different (and less offensively prolific) without star quarterback Joe Burrow, his replacement, Jake Browning, is coming off his best career start and on primetime during an upset road win against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Bengals still feature Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins offensively, so this isn’t a matchup that the Colts defense can really sleep on offensively.

That being said, 72% of Colts fans still think that Indianapolis will be victorious and continue their current winning streak:

It’s no secret that the Colts have a pretty favorable schedule down the season’s remaining final stretch either, squaring off against the likes of Mitch Trubisky, Desmond Ridder, and Aidan O’Connell in future weeks.

Therefore, nearly three quarters of Colts fans believe that Indianapolis is playoff bound: