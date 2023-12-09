Colts vs. Bengals game preview, odds, lines, and player props as Colts look to extend win streak

The Indianapolis Colts will enter Sunday’s game against the Bengals, riding high on a four-game winning streak. Meanwhile, the Bengals are still adjusting to life without Joe Burrow. After a big primetime win on Monday Night Football with backup Jake Browning under center, both fan bases will enter the game with plenty of reasons to believe their team can pull out the win. Here are some key factors and player prop bets to consider before kickoff.

Colts’ Pass Rush vs. Bengals’ Offensive Line

The Colts boast one of the league’s best pass-rushing defenses, and the group has been particularly effective recently. If they can keep the streak going and pester Browning, it could lead to mistakes or end drives before the Bengals can put points on the board. Expect Colts’ Defensive Coordinator Gus Bradley to challenge Browning often with looks and pressure.

Colts’ Offensive Balanced vs. Bengals’ Struggling Defense

The Bengals have shown weaknesses in both run and pass defense this season. This could allow the Colts to maintain a balanced offensive strategy. With the Bengals’ secondary often playing man coverage, look for Michael Pittman Jr. to have a significant impact. Alec Pierce could also be effective on deep passes unless weather conditions impact the game script. This could also be a game where Zack Moss has a bigger role.

Weather and Turnover Factors

With Gardner Minshew at the helm for the Colts, turnovers could play a significant role, particularly if weather conditions are adverse. Hopefully, Minshew can keep critical mistakes to a minimum and not press, both with his passes and pocket presence.

Player Prop: Tanner Hudson Over 23.5 Receiving Yards

Who? Tanner Hudson has been a favorite target for Jake Browning. He hasn’t broken a game open, but if you’ve followed the Colts defense this season, there is no offensive position that more consistently has success than opposing tight ends. It’s entirely reasonable to expect that Hudson can reach 24 receiving yards.

Player Prop: Michael Pittman Jr. Over 6.5 Receptions

Pittman’s ability to exploit man-coverage situations makes him a prime candidate to exceed 6.5 receptions in this game. For that matter, Colts head coach Shane Steichen’s offensive schemes are particularly effective against man coverage, and the Bengals are near the top of the league in defensive snaps in man coverage.

Player Prop: Ja’Marr Chase Over 66.5 Receiving Yards

Chase is likely Browning’s primary target, making him a good bet to exceed 66.5 yards. He is match-up proof and one of the league’s biggest threats. With Grover Stewart back on the defensive line, the Bengals will likely need to pass the ball to score and win. No one will benefit more from that than Chase.

Player Prop: Zack Moss Anytime TD Scorer

The Colts score points. Jonathan Taylor will not play. While it’s likely the Colts will score through the air, this is a better red zone matchup for the offensive line and running game. Moss will likely get those red zone carries and should get an opportunity to score.

Prediction: Colts to Win (Moneyline)

DraftKings Sportsbook favors the Bengals by 2 points at home. But given that the Colts are on a roll and have a better defense - with Grover Stewart returning to the defensive line, I predict a Colts victory. Their ability to apply pressure and exploit the Bengals’ defensive shortcomings should see them through.