Report: Colts Conduct Second Round Interview with Bengals OC Brian Callahan on Wednesday

According to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, the Indianapolis Colts conducted a second round interview with Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan on Wednesday:

Source says Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan is having his second interview with the Colts today for their vacant head coach job, and is scheduled to speak with the Cardinals tomorrow about theirs. — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) February 1, 2023

Given his connection to legendary Colts quarterback Peyton Manning, the 38 year old Callahan is projected to be one of the frontrunners for Indy’s vacant head coaching position. He’s highly regarded as one of the top young offensive coordinators in football.

With the help of Callahan, as well as Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Joe Mixon, the Bengals finished 4th best in team offensive DVOA during the 2022 season. They were just a game short of reaching the Super Bowl, narrowly falling to Kansas City last weekend.

Longtime Colts writer Mike Chappell of Fox59/CBS4 chose Callahan as his projected pick, and he’s generally among the most plugged in of all media members with team owner Jim Irsay. However, to be fair, the question posed was between Callahan or Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris—not all of the finalists.

In any case, Callahan appears to be one of the top candidates. Not only is he an offensive mind—which is the type of coach who’ve had the greatest recent success, but the next Colts head coach is also expected to be paired with a top rookie quarterback this offseason.

Why not bring in a coach who’s worked with Joe Burrow and can help accelerate that Colts rookie quarterback’s growth and development—and ultimately tap into his top potential.