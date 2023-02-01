Report: Colts to Host Lions DC Aaron Glenn for Follow Up Interview on Thursday

According to NFL on CBS Insider Jonathan Jones, the Indianapolis Colts are hosting Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn for a second interview on Thursday:

The Colts are bringing in Lions DC Aaron Glenn for a second interview tomorrow for their vacant head coaching position, source says. — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) February 1, 2023

Per CBS Sports Josina Anderson, Glenn is already en route to Indianapolis as of Wednesday evening—for the follow up, in-person interview:

I'm told #Lions defensive coordinate Aaron Glenn is already en route to Indy this early evening to meet with the #Colts for his 2nd interview, per league source. — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) February 2, 2023

The 50 year old Lions defensive coordinator just finished his second season in Detroit, having previously served as the New Orleans Saints defensive backs coach (2016-20) and the Cleveland Browns assistant defensive backs coach (2014-15).

Per Football Outsiders, the rebuilding Lions defense finished 28th in team defensive DVOA last season—as that unit remains a work in progress.

Of course, most Colts fans may remember Glenn most as a former standout NFL cornerback, as a 1x NFL First-Team All-Pro and 3x Pro Bowler—having battled legendary Colts quarterback Peyton Manning in both the old AFC East with the New York Jets (1994-2001) and later in the new AFC South as a member of the Houston Texans (2002-04).

He was always regarded for his high football I.Q. and veteran savviness even then.

Glenn appears to be one of the dark horse finalists for the Colts because even if he hasn’t been a popular projection to be the franchise’s next head coach—he’s still being considered and hanging around, which must mean he initially interviewed well and the team likes what it sees.