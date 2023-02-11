Report: Colts Have Narrowed Down Head Coaching Search to Four Finalists

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Indianapolis Colts have recently narrowed their head coaching search down to four finalists: Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen, Los Angels Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, former interim head coach Jeff Saturday, and Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.

This also means that both Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bienemy and Green Bay Packers special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia have unofficially been eliminated as finalists from consideration—with additional tough cuts likely imminent (if they haven’t happened already this weekend).

Given the delayed timing of it all, Steichen appears to be the obvious frontrunner, but it’s possible the league has put a ‘hush order’ on all other major league news to keep the focus solely on its biggest game of the season, the Super Bowl, this weekend.

If that’s the case, Morris appears to be another key name to watch.

Meanwhile, both Saturday and Glenn continue to hang around and remain in the mix and cannot be completely ruled out as potential possibilities. In particular, Glenn continues to be a dark horse candidate throughout the process.

The good news it that the Colts extended head coaching search can only last so much longer, and there should be a clear resolution regarding the franchise’s hire fairly soon—even as early as the beginning of next week.