How to watch 2023 Super Bowl

Game Time
6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 12, 2023
Location
- State Farm Stadium
- 1 Cardinals Drive, Glendale, Arizona 85305
- Capacity: 72,200
TV Channel
- Regional Channel: FOX
- Play-by-play: Kevin Burkhart
- Color analyst: Greg Olsen
- Sideline Reporters: Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi
- Rules Analyst: Mike Pereira
TV Streaming Options
- The Super Bowl will be available to be streamed live on the FOX Sports website and the FOX Sports App.
Check your local TV listings or broadcast map to confirm availability.
Radio
WIBC 93.1 in Indianapolis
- Play-by-Play: Kevin Harlan
- Color Analyst: Boomer Esiason
- Sideline: James Lofton and Mark Malone
Odds
The Philadelphia Eagles are listed as 1.5-point favorites by DraftKings Sportsbook as of this writing. For updated lines, please visit DraftKings Sportsbook.
Referee Assignment
Carl Cheffers
Team Blogs
Arrowhead Pride and Bleeding Green Nation
