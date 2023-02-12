 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch 2023 Super Bowl

The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles battle it out for the Lombardi today. Here’s how to watch or listen to the game.

By Brett Mock
Super Bowl LVII - Previews Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Game Time

6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 12, 2023

Location

  • State Farm Stadium
  • 1 Cardinals Drive, Glendale, Arizona 85305
  • Capacity: 72,200

TV Channel

  • Regional Channel: FOX
  • Play-by-play: Kevin Burkhart
  • Color analyst: Greg Olsen
  • Sideline Reporters: Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi
  • Rules Analyst: Mike Pereira

TV Streaming Options

  • The Super Bowl will be available to be streamed live on the FOX Sports website and the FOX Sports App.
  • NFL+ allows you to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and prime-time regular-season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and more! Wherever you are, this is how you football! Learn more about NFL+.

Check your local TV listings or broadcast map to confirm availability.

Radio

WIBC 93.1 in Indianapolis

Online Steam

  • Play-by-Play: Kevin Harlan
  • Color Analyst: Boomer Esiason
  • Sideline: James Lofton and Mark Malone

Odds

The Philadelphia Eagles are listed as 1.5-point favorites by DraftKings Sportsbook as of this writing. For updated lines, please visit DraftKings Sportsbook.

Referee Assignment

Carl Cheffers

Team Blogs

Arrowhead Pride and Bleeding Green Nation

Twitter

Follow @ArrowheadPride or @BleedingGreen for complete coverage.

