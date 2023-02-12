Who we like in Chiefs-Eagles matchup to win this year’s Super Bowl

Patrick Mahomes is the best quarterback in the NFL. Andy Reid is one of the most respected offensive minds in football. Travis Kelce is the game’s best tight end. Even without Tyreek Hill, Kansas City has the most efficient passing offense in the league.

The Chiefs’ defense isn’t stingy. The Eagles' high-powered offense will score points. The question is: which team would you favor in a shootout?

The game script will matter here.

Perhaps the best play for Philadelphia is to follow the game plan the Colts deployed early in the season. Keep Mahomes off-balance, be aggressive at all levels, and never get behind. Of course, that is easier said than done, and this Chiefs offense is playing at a different level now.

On the other side of the ball, this Eagles team has few weaknesses. Questions about the run defense were addressed by signing defensive tackles Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh. Jalen Hurts silenced criticism about his passing ability by putting AJ Brown to work. The Eagles boast a feared running game with dynamic playmakers led by Miles Sanders. It’s no surprise that the Eagles are back in the big game.

However, the Eagles had a weak schedule and fortunate circumstances – including the NFC Championship Game vs. the San Francisco 49ers. Facing a rested Patrick Mahomes and an explosive Chiefs offense will be new. The defense gave up 40 to the Cowboys, 33 to the Packers, lost to the Commanders and should have lost to the Colts in November. It’s hard to expect to win a shootout against Mahomes and a healthy Chiefs offense. Nothing about their regular season schedule or previous circumstances will matter if they do.

We see the Chiefs coming out on top. Passing wins games, and the Chiefs have the edge in this area. Mahomes, Kelce, and Andy Reid have all been on this big stage. This is a first for Jalen Hurts, AJ Brown, and Nick Sirianni. We anticipate this being a fun game with exciting plays and for the Eagles to keep things close.

Our Prediction

Kansas City Chiefs 34 - Philadelphia Eagles 30

As of this writing, DraftKings Sportsbook favors the Eagles by 1.5.