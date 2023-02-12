Report: Colts Targeting Eagles OC Shane Steichen to be the Next Head Coach

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Indianapolis Colts are targeting Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen for their vacant head coaching job:

The Indianapolis Colts have targeted Eagles’ offensive coordinator Shane Steichen to be their next head coach after informing other remaining candidates this morning that they are moving in a different direction, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/VgUa5YFXfa — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 12, 2023

Given that the Colts hadn’t announced the hire yet, Steichen was widely seen as the frontrunner entering Super Bowl weekend because the team was waiting on his season to finally wrap up before making it official.

It will be a consecutive former Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator that the Colts will have hired for their full-time head coaching job, as Steichen joins Frank Reich, whose Eagles had just won the Super Bowl in 2017—and maybe Steichen’s offensive unit will do the same tonight.

Th 37 year old offensive coordinator just finished his second season with the Eagles, having previously served as the Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator (2020) and interim offensive coordinator (2019), as well as the Chargers quarterbacks coach (2016-19) among his other pro coaching stints.

He helped coach the Eagles to having the 3rd best team offensive DVOA this past season and has been credited with aiding in Philly star young quarterback Jalen Hurts’s breakout MVP caliber campaign in 2022.

With the success of offensive minded head coaches (with two of them in this year’s Super Bowl), and the fact that their next head coach will likely be tasked with helping the growth and continued development of a top rookie quarterback prospect with the 4th overall pick in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft, Steichen’s name made the most sense among the remaining finalists.

It looks like his hire will become official for the Colts early this week.