Report: Texans Focusing on Colts’ Chris Strausser to Fill Offensive Line Coach Opening

Colts incumbent offensive line coach Chris Strausser could be set to join the team’s AFC South divisional rivals.

By Luke Schultheis
NFL: JAN 08 Texans at Colts Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

According to KPRC2’s Aaron Wilson, the Houston Texans are focusing on Indianapolis Colts incumbent offensive line coach Chris Strausser to fill the same role on new head coach DeMeco Ryan’s coaching staff:

With the Colts reportedly likely to hire Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen very soon—and the decline of the team’s offensive line performance last year, Strausser appears relatively unlikely to return as is, in what should be a revamped offensive coaching staff under Steichen collectively.

In fact, since Dave DeGuglielmo was let go by the Colts following the 2018 season, one can make the argument that the team’s offensive line play has gotten consistently worse (although I think one could make the strong case that it has just as much to do with longtime veteran left tackle Anthony Castonzo’s retirement more than anything else, who the franchise has struggled replacing ever since).

Strausser served the last four seasons as the Colts offensive line coach, and it’ll be interesting to see whether he ultimately ends up with Indianapolis’ divisional rivals.

