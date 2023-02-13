Report: Eagles OC Shane Steichen Flying to Indy Monday Afternoon to Finalize Hiring

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen is expected to fly to Indianapolis, Indiana, on Monday afternoon to finalize a deal with the Indianapolis Colts to become the franchise’s next head coach:

Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen is scheduled to fly to Indianapolis this afternoon, when he is expected to finalize his deal to become the Colts’ next head coach, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 13, 2023

The 37 year old offensive coordinator is assuredly disappointed, as his NFC Champion Eagles narrowly fell to the Kansas City Chiefs in last night’s Super Bowl.

However, it was through no fault of the Eagles offense, which put up 35 total points, as MVP candidate Jalen Hurts threw for over 300 passing yards, rushed for 70 yards, and had 4 touchdowns total.

The Colts are hoping that Steichen can recreate some of that same magic at starting quarterback with what figures to be a top rookie quarterback prospect with the 4th overall pick in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft.

That figured to be a major selling point for his imminent hire, and the fact that offensive minded head coaches have had more success recently then their defensive counterparts (as there was just a pair head coaching last night on the game’s biggest stage).

Steichen figures to use some similar offensive designs and concepts as former Colts head coach Frank Reich, but his demeanor is expected to be a little more fiery and arguably closer to departed Indy offensive coordinator (now Eagles head coach) Nick Sirianni.

Steichen just helped coach the Eagles into having the league’s 3rd best team offensive DVOA, and he’s been instrumental in Hurts’s continued development following a breakout 2022 campaign.

The Colts will rightfully wait until the ink fully dries on Steichen’s head coaching contract before publicly announcing his hire. We should have more details then.