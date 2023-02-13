Colts Reportedly Performed Unique Game-Management and Analytics Drilling as Part of Interview Process

According to SI.com’s Albert Breer, the Indianapolis Colts had each finalist undergo unique game management and analytics drilling as part of their lengthy interview process—which team senior football strategy analyst George Li reportedly led:

“One of the more interesting elements to the process, according to a couple of candidates I spoke with, was the game-management and analytics drilling they went through,” writes Breer. “The Colts had senior football strategy analyst George Li put situations up on tape and go through them with each candidate, with the rest of the group watching.” “So, yes, the process was a different one, and did feel, for a while, like it might be aimless, or even just an effort to get Irsay to look at guys who weren’t named Jeff Saturday. But in the end, it sounds like most of the candidates who went through it enjoyed it.”

We’ve heard before that the Colts utilized a ‘creative process’—and this further elaborates on some of the out-of-the-box evaluation techniques the franchise undertook, before ultimately landing on Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen, who must’ve fared at least pretty well situationally (*maybe even better) in such drills.

The Colts process was very thorough and clearly the franchise performed its due diligence regarding the evaluation of each and every candidate. The important thing here though is that they hopefully landed on the right hire, Steichen.